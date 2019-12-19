Driver faces reckless driving violation in Martin, Tenn. crash

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two vehicles and three people were involved in a crash in Martin, Tennessee.
Officials with the Martin Police Department said it happened on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The crash was at 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Hyndsver Road at the N. Lindell Street intersection.
Officials were on scene within five minutes.
Driver Dilday H. Chasity, 23 of Sharon, Tenn., was headed north on N. Lindell St.
At the same time Jessice H. Boyd, 32 of Martin, was headed west on Hyndsver Road with 32-year-old Brandon L. Neville in the passenger seat.
Officials said Chasity did not obey traffic lars while driving on the road.
Her traffic violation is described as reckless/careless driving. Officials said she failed to exercise due care.
Boyd’s vehicle was damaged on the front end, disabling it.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.