5-drawer chest recalled due to tipping, entrapment hazard

(KFVS) - Hillsdale Furniture has recalled the Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chest.
Consumers are urged to stop using any chest that has not been anchored to the wall and place it in an area away from children.
The company said the chests are unstable and can tip over if they aren’t anchored to the wall.
This poses a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.
Officials with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-17).
They were sole at Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 through August 2019 for about $280.
Around 31,000 chests were sold in the U.S. and about 740 were sold in Canada.
Officials with the company said they were sold in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors. “Hillsdale Furniture” is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The product measures 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep.
No injuries have been reported.
Company officials said chests purchased at Bob’s Discount Furniture contact toll-free at 800-569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or e-mail AskBob@mybobs.com.
Chests purchased at other retailers contact Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or e-mail recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
