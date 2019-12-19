Dexter, Mo. nurse loses license, pleads guilty to stealing patient medication

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A former nurse from Dexter entered a guilty plea the same day prosecutors charged her with stealing a patient’s prescription painkillers.
According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the case against 33-year-old Kristen Moore is an interesting one.
Oliver said Moore admitted taking hydrocodone from a patient at the Winchester Nursing Center in Bernie back in March.
He required her to immediately surrender her nursing license. She then entered a long-term drug rehabilitation program.
Oliver said Moore graduated from that program last week, so he charged her on Thursday, December 19 and she immediately pleaded guilty.
The judge sentenced her to five years supervised probation.
Oliver said he feels they handled Moore’s case appropriately because she got the treatment she needed and will no longer be able to work as a nurse.
He also said Moore has no criminal history prior to this offense.
