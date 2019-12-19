Cape Girardeau violent crimes down from 2014

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Violent crime rates from Cape Girardeau Police Department shows a decrease from 2014 to this week in 2019.
One local pastor, working to better the community, said he’s troubled by the number of teenagers who find themselves caught up in crimes.
“The young men that are out here at a certain age, what does the city offer them. Where do they go?” Pastor Scott Johnson said.
Johnson want to combat the violence he sees in his community. For him, part of the solution starts with its youngest residents.
“If a young man walked up and said 'hey I want to change my life, I’m looking for some resources or say hey I’m going to school I need a place to relax and unwind. What does the city offer them?” he said.
Johnson created the organization 'Enough is Enough" last summer. He said, providing those resources should be just as important as tackling the more obvious challenges a city faces.
“For some reason, let’s address the homeless, the single mothers, but you have a whole group of males from all walks of life that no ones offering,” he said.
Johnson said times were different growing up in Cape Girardeau.
“We had the civic center and when you went down there, there was basketball, there was tutors, there was the counselors were just the people right out of the community that would talk to us,” he said.
Johnson’s worked with city leaders and other advocacy groups and said there’s a lot of willingness to get involved.
Now, he said everyone needs to stand up if they’re going to make a positive change.
“Either you are going to adapt or you’re gonna perish. Stand up and take some pride in your own community,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.