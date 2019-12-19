Caesars Foundation give $10,000 to 3 non-profits

METROPOLIS, Il. (KFVS) - The Caesars Foundation, along with Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel, awarded three non-profit organizations a total of $10,000 in donations.
To show appreciation, along with the spirit of giving this holiday season, Harrah’s Metropolis awarded $2,500 to the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center located in Paducah, KY; $2,500 to Jackson Purchase Resource Conservation and Development Foundation; and $5,000 to Reaching for Kids.
“Each year Harrah’s Metropolis, along with the Caesars Foundation, allocates funds to be given to local non-profit organizations in our region. The Code of Commitment reminds us that actively working to improve the quality of life in the communities where we live and work is who we are as a company,” said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations representative. “Whether it’s fostering a long-term relationship with a local nonprofit organization or volunteering time in support of a single event, every effort makes a lasting difference,” Lewis added.
The Jackson Purchase Resource Conservation and Development Foundation is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization working in West Kentucky with local citizens and community leaders to develop ideas, build partnerships, find funding, and implement projects that improve the quality of life for citizens of the Jackson Purchase region.
The Paducah LGBT Welcome Center serves the area as an LGBT visitors and resident resource center. It provides a wide range of business resources, meeting space, educational activities and entertainment events.
The LGBT Welcome Center works to drive continuous improvements in the promotion of LGBT businesses throughout the Western Kentucky region, and provides support and networking opportunities for its members; and promotes activities within our area that raise awareness about our LGBT community.
Reaching for Kids offers programs to students to expand the range of choices and opportunities for children.
The after school program involves academic assistance, life skills, recreation, sports, cultural activities, mentoring, parent involvement, community service projects, and a meal every day for the students. The organization is able to offer these programs at school sites with the support from administration, teachers, parents and community.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.