Adorable baby girl with grumpy expression captured in Ohio photographer’s pictures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio photographer captured a newborn’s priceless expression during a recent shoot.
The baby appears grumpy and showing off her “mean mug” in the pictures taken by Justine Tuhy Photography.
“These might just be the best baby facial expressions I have ever captured! Mom and Dad both said she came out with this same face!,” the photographer posted on Facebook.
The photos were posted on Facebook on Dec. 3. Since then, the baby’s pictures received more than 86,000 social media interactions.
