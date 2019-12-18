Tax relief extended for Ky. distillers, brewers

“Kentucky’s craft beverage producers make vital contributions to our economy and preserve our treasured heritage, and I’m proud to lead the extension of this tax relief to support thousands of good jobs in communities across the Bluegrass State,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “Kentucky’s bourbon industry draws investment and tourism into our Commonwealth, encouraging local economies and boosting pride in our state. My AGED Spirits Act is a pro-growth measure that puts Kentucky’s signature spirit on a level playing field with its competitors at home and abroad. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m prioritizing Kentucky’s interests in Washington, and I look forward to sending our legislation supporting the Commonwealth’s bourbon workforce to the President’s desk.”