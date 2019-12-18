Salvation Army receives unique coins in Red Kettles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has red kettles in multiple locations in the area collecting donations.
Every once in a while they may get a special coin dropped in.
This year, they had three unique coins.
Two of the coins are early 1920s silver dollars and the third is a 1927 silver buffalo nickel.
Salvation Army Lt. Matt DeGonia said he feels it's more meaningful because it was probably part of a collection.
"When someone gives something like that out of a personal collection, they trust us to do what's best with it," DeGonia said. "Even if it's the last thing they have, a part of their collection, that they've trusted them enough to put them to good use."
DeGonia said he will take the coins to see how much they are worth and use that money towards their mission.
A coin dealer in Cape Girardeau said they were worth about $15 all together.
