Saint Francis Health Care System to host Live Nativity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System will recreate the scene of Jesus’ birth with the company’s first outdoor live nativity scene.
On December 20 and 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the public is invited to see the live nativity at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute.
“St. Francis is our namesake and he created the very first Nativity scene! That is so special and we are honored to follow in his footsteps by providing this visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the reason we do what we do at Saint Francis. That’s what drives us – He’s the WHY behind everything we do and the reason we celebrate Christmas,” said Jimmy Wilferth, Vice President of Marketing and Foundation at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels, will be portrayed by Healthcare system colleagues, board members and volunteers. The event will also feature live animals including cows, camels, sheep and of course a donkey.
The Saint Francis Cancer Institute is located at entrance 6, parking will be available near the Cancer Institute. In case of inclement weather, updates can be seen at https://www.sfmc.net.
