Pregnant, young horses among 15 fatally shot in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Fifteen horses were shot and killed near a strip-mining site in Floyd County, Ky., according to Hazard, Ky., television station WYMT.
The horses were found along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line.
WYMT reported some of the horses shot were pregnant; others weren’t even a year old.
"This is very inhumane and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses, we counted 15 that we found dead."
The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE agency has teamed with some of its “concerned equine donors” to offer a $5,000 reward to help solve the crime:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.