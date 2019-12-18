Multiple departments respond to fire in Alexander County, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple departments responded to a fire in Alexander County.
The fire was near the intersection of Sandusky Trail and Davie Road, cose to the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. There was electric running to the building.
It singed some of the vinyl siding on the church.
Crews with departments from Cairo, Pulaski, Tamms, Jonesboro and Alexander County responded on Wednesday afternoon, December 18.
The building was a total loss.
There is no word on any injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.