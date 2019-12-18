Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages

MISSOURI (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials’ use of playful messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways.
Such messages include, “Santa’s Coming Have you Been A Good Driver"and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video ... Share It.”
O’Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco says the signs are “hideously expensive. ” He says they’re being used to “make puns about Santa Claus” instead of more useful information.
“Those messages are good cause they remind me that I’m not the only person on the road," said Christine Copeland.
“If I look at it and then I look down and realize I’m not buckled, it does help. But most of the times it’s just like oh I look and I’m like oh that’s funny,” said Sydney Sneed.
“As long as they have the same info like slow down, I think it’s alright. But it could be distracting,” said David Parker.
Jon Nelson, MODOT Assistant to State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, said the team keeps messages short to prevent any distractions. He also said a study performed by the Federal Highway Administration and informal social media polling shows the signs are effective and drivers change their ways after seeing them. MODOT’s goal with the slogans is to put safety on the forefront of Missourians’ minds with something different that stands out. He said they’ve received positive feedback from drivers.
“I think it grabs their attention. And anything that grabs their attention. It has to help, even if they don’t obey by it, at least you grab their attention and put some thoughts in their heads,” said Brainard Hagler.
“People like under the age of 21 who have never experienced a car accident or have never had a loved one or a friend gone through something like that, then they might not see it as positive, they might not see it as a warning to slow down buckle up. They might see it as a joke,” said Copeland.
Nelson also wants drivers to know messages related to crashes, work zones, and bad weather take priority over anything else. Their slogans stay up during the down time. He said MODOT spends little to no money on the signs with slogans each year.
Under his proposal, the Missouri Department of Transportation would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.
