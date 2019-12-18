Metropolis, Ill. officials jump into action to save man having seizures

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Life-Saving Awards were given to a crew who stepped in to save the life of a man in Metropolis, Illinois.
Firefighters in Metropolis, Illinois said on Nov. 28 they got a request for medical assistance.
The request said a man having seizures near a vehicle.
At the time one firefighter was working so Captain Tolbert decided to respond to the call.
Tolbert was on a daytime assignment performing life safety code inspections at this time.
While he was on the way to the scene, officials said CPR was being performed.
Another official jumped into action, getting a medical bag and AED while Tolbert began assessing the patient.
Officer Don Helm performed chest compressions on the patient while he was in the road beside what appeared to be a pickup truck and trailer.
Director of Public Safety in Metropolis, Harry Masse assisted with traffic and moving the vehicle for medics.
Officials said Tolbert opened the patient’s jacket and removed his shirt to apply the AED pads.
A shock was delivered a total of two times.
After shocks were delivered, Engineer Williams grabbed the bag valve mask and started providing respirations to the patient. Then Tolbert took over with chest compressions.
Once medics arrived on the scene, AED pads were removed and crews put the patient on the medic’s monitor.
Chest compressions continued for another minute, then Medic Alex Wooten asked if the patient had a pulse.
Officials said, a strong pulse was detected and the patient began breathing on his own.
The patient was loaded into the waiting ambulance and taken to an area emergency room.
An award presentation ceremony was held at a city council meeting on Dec. 9.
