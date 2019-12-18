Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
Ferguson boy pulled from city pool by police officers dies
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A 10-year-old Ferguson boy who was pulled from a city pond by two police officers has died. The officers pulled the unconscious boy from the pool Tuesday at January-Wabash Memorial Park in Ferguson. Police Chief Jason Armstrong says the boy died Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the child was underwater for several minutes before the officers found him. The two officers who pulled him from the pool were treated for hypothermia. The pool was closed for the season and it's not clear why the child entered the complex. It is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
Kansas City suspect wants women's skeletal remains retested
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of two women nearly a decade apart is asking that the women's skeletal remains be retested. Attorneys for Kylr Yust filed a motion this week asking the state to provide the remains of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions to his defense. In a motion filed Tuesday, Yust said he wants an expert to examine the evidence in a private laboratory. Kopetsky was 17 when she disappeared in 2007. Runions was 21 when she disappeared in 2016. Their remains were found in a Cass County field in 2017. Yust is charged with murder in both cases.
British man accused of hacking US health care companies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old British man who is allegedly a member of a hacking group called The Dark Overlord has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court in Missouri to charges that he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt appeared in court Wednesday on a conspiracy charge, two aggravated identity theft charges and three counts of threatening to damage a protected computer. He and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data and demanding ransom paid in bitcoin or they would release the data publicly. The companies were in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia.
Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting documents is headed to an appellate court. At issue is a lawsuit filed by St. Louis attorney Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson's administration. The lawsuit challenges a $3,618 bill he received last year to process an open records request related to former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson’s office based the bill on an estimated 90 hours of staff time at $40 per hour. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District hasn't yet scheduled a hearing.
Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages
A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials' use of playful messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways. Such messages include, “Santa's Coming Have you Been A Good Driver"and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video ... Share It.” O'Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco says the signs are “hideously expensive. ” He says they're being used to “make puns about Santa Claus” instead of more useful information. Under his proposal, the Missouri Department of Transportation would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.
Boy pulled from frigid waters of St. Louis area pool
