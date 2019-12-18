Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

BOEING 737 MAX-SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
Governor: Kansas may have to help pay Spirit workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state may have to help pay workers at aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems to keep them on the assembly line if the Boeing 737 Max stays grounded much longer. The Wichita Eagle reports that Kelly said she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday, one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air. Spirit has continued to build 737 Max fuselages and now has dozens lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.
AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
BC-KOBACH-GUN IN OFFICE
Kansas official replacing Kobach found gun in file cabinet
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach's successor as Kansas secretary of state says his staff found an unsecured gun in a file cabinet after taking over the office. The Wichita Eagle reports that the discovery of the .45-caliber piston in January was mentioned in a timeline Secretary of State Scott Schwab's aides produced in investigating how 1,000 rounds of ammunition purchased during Kobach's tenure went missing. The Eagle obtained the timeline through an open records request. Kobach had a staffer receive law enforcement training and reimbursed him for a gun and ammunition. A Schwab spokeswoman said the gun was turned over immediately to Capitol Police.
AP-US-LGBTQ-PARENTAL-RIGHTS
Kansas court considers parental rights of ex-LGBTQ partners
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some LGBTQ people in Kansas who wanted to raise children born to partners they couldn't legally marry can be denied contact with the children when the couples split up. An attorney on Tuesday urged the state's highest court to make that far less likely to happen. The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases brought by woman who were unmarried partners of other women who became mothers through artificial insemination. Neither had a formal parenting agreement with the mothers and the high court is considering whether Kansas law requires one for them to have contact with the children.
CHILD PORN-PLEA
Man admits offering money and marijuana for child porn
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas man has admitted to offering marijuana and money to young girls in exchange for child pornography. Austin Ballew, of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of sexually exploiting a child and three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. In exchange for his plea, seven other charges were dismissed. Federal prosecutors say Ballew used Facebook to offer teenage girls in southeast and south-central Kansas marijuana and money to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. He then threatened to make the videos public if the girls stopped cooperating. He will be sentenced March 23.
KANSAS JAIL-STAFF CHARGED
Affidavit: Kansas jail guard beat up handcuffed inmate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A criminal affidavit that led to charges against two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office employees alleges a sergeant at the county jail beat up a handcuffed inmate whose arm was being held by a deputy. Sgt. David Toland and Deputy Marcus Johnson were charged last month, but details of the September jail incident were not made public until The Kansas City Star obtained the affidavit. Toland is accused of punching the prisoner in the face and slamming the inmate's head against an elevator door.
CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE-KANSAS
University of Kansas will close Confucius Institute
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to close its Confucius Institute in January. An email sent Monday to faculty and staff from interim Provost Carl Lejuez said the institute will close in part because of a 2018 law that restricts Department of Defense funds to universities that host Confucius Institutes. The institutes offer Chinese language, cultural enrichment and cultural events. In 2018, former FBI Director Christopher Wray and some U.S. lawmakers said the institutes are propaganda tools of China's Communist Party. At one point, the Chinese government sponsored more than 100 institutes in the U.S. but several colleges have closed theirs.
BANK EMBEZZLEMENT-PLEA
Former bank vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former vice president of a Kansas bank has pleaded guilty to embezzling. Sixty-year-old Debra Kay Converse, of Harveyville, pleaded guilty Monday and was ordered to pay $107,715 in restitution. Prosecutors say she was vice president of the First National Bank in Harveyville when the crime occurred. The bank's investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. The bank started an audit when Converse resigned in March. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Tuesday the bank also learned Converse wrote $5,700 to First National while she was serving as city treasurer. Rather than credit the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks