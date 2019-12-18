Illinois senators to improve conditions for those living in public housing

“The mismanagement, fraud and abuse that happened in Cairo and forced hundreds of people out of their homes should never happen again. While it’s critical that we hold those responsible accountable for their actions, we also need to look forward and do everything we can to improve policies and prevent future crises. I’m proud to introduce legislation today that will strengthen oversight of public housing facilities, make progress in addressing the backlog of critical repairs and go a long way toward preventing the same failures that resulted in so many families being displaced,” said Senator Duckworth.