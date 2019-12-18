Illinois retired miners’ pensions and health care covered

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Today, it was announced that the 2020 Bipartisan American Miners Act will protect miners’ pensions and health care coverage for retirees impacted by 2018 and 2019 mine bankruptcies.
The act was included in the final funding package.
It secured lifetime health care benefits for the 13,000 miners who would have lost their benefits entirely and saved the pensions of 92,000 miners.
This includes pension benefits for more than 8,000 miners and health coverage for more than 1,000 miners in Illinois.
“For nine thousand retired coal miners in Illinois, we have protected their pensions and health care. This bipartisan effort was their only hope,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Il).
“Thousands of mine-workers across Illinois have worked in difficult and dangerous conditions to provide a good life for their families and I’m pleased that this bipartisan effort delivers on our promise to secure their earned health care and pension benefits,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth(D-Il) said.
The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 will change the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
It will also amend the Coal Act to include 2018 and 2019 bankruptcies in the miners’ health care fix that passed in 2017.
The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 is also co-sponsored by Senators Joe Manchin (D-Wv), Rob Portman (R-Oh), Doug Jones (D-Al), Tim Kaine (D-Va), Sherrod Brown (D-Oh), Bob Casey (D-Pa), Mark Warner (D-Va), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az), Shelley Moore Capito (R-Wv), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md), Jack Reed (D-Ri), and Tom Carper (D-De).
