Governor Parson appoints R. Travis Willingham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson (R-Mo.) appointed R. Travis Willingham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit.
Willingham will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Cory L. Atkins to Circuit Judge.
Willingham is from Lee’s Summit.
He currently serves as Chief Deputy County Counselor for Jackson County.
He has a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
