Former Jefferson County Deputy charged with child molestation

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Jefferson County Deputy, Joshua Skaggs, 25 of Mineral Point, MO, was charged with one count of child molestation 4th degree and endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree.
The charges stem from two off-duty incidents from Sept. and July in 2019.
Skaggs is accused of touching two teenage girls, 14 and 13, in a sexual manner, without their consent, while they were sleeping.
Both victims woke up and caught Skaggs touching them in an inappropriate manner.
One victim told police she saw a light from a cell phone. She was concerned that Skaggs had possibly taken a picture of her while she was being touched.
Skaggs turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail, where he was processed and released after posting a $30,000 surety bond.
“Upon learning of the allegations on Sept. 5, we immediately initiated a simultaneous criminal case and an internal investigation by our Office of Professional Standards. As a result of the internal investigation, Skaggs was released from our organization the following day," Sheriff Dave Marshak said. "The more comprehensive criminal review was the result of the professional work by investigators and our department’s computer forensic examiners.”
Skaggs had been a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office since June of 2016 with no previous disciplinary actions prior to his termination.
“We review criminal cases and make charging decisions based on what we believe is credible evidence, regardless of the accused’s position or position of authority,” said Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Trisha Stefanski.
