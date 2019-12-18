First Alert: Expect clear skies, another cold night

By Jasmine Adams | December 18, 2019 at 4:22 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:29 PM

(KFVS) - We are seeing stubborn, low clouds across the central section of the Heartland with sunshine across our northern and southern counties.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says these clouds are slowly sinking south and dissipating; however, areas seeing clouds right now will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon.

Skies will begin to clear area-wide this evening allowing for another cold night.

Stubborn low clouds trapped under warmer air aloft is causing some cold temperatures this afternoon. Can you see the sun...

Lows by morning will be in the upper teens north to mid-20s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

The warming trend looks to continue through the weekend into next week.

