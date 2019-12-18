First Alert: Expect clear skies, another cold night

(KFVS) - We are seeing stubborn, low clouds across the central section of the Heartland with sunshine across our northern and southern counties.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says these clouds are slowly sinking south and dissipating; however, areas seeing clouds right now will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon.
Skies will begin to clear area-wide this evening allowing for another cold night.
Lows by morning will be in the upper teens north to mid-20s south.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.
The warming trend looks to continue through the weekend into next week.
