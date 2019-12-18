Employment in Mo. increases during November

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Workforce Development officials released an updated jobs report for November.
That report showed in November 2019 employment in Missouri increased strongly.
Missouri added 37,000 jobs. That’s a 1.3 percent increase over the last year.
The report also showed the seasonal adjusted unemployment rate in Mo. remained the same at 3.1 percent in October and November.
State officials said seasonal adjustment is a technique that measures and removes influences of predictable seasonal patterns.
This shows how employment and unemployment numbers change monthly.
