Christmas event invites kids to hunt for candy canes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation are hosting a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt event on Friday.
The event has several activities scheduled including hunting for candy canes in the dark with flashlights, crafts and treats.
Cape Parks & Recreation Department's Recreation Specialist Tessa Bollinger said in past events, they spread out more than a thousand candy canes for the children to search for and find.
She said it's an event that brings the community together.
"Everyone gets to share in the Christmas experience and everybody gets to go home with something from this event," Bollinger said. "It's just a nice family event."
Bollinger said they will hide special items for the children to find as well. The special items will be turned in for a special prize.
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.
