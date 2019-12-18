A chilly afternoon

Clouds have spread into much of the Heartland through the early afternoon hours. As we get deeper into the afternoon, clouds will slowly clear and the sunshine will return. It will be cold though with highs only topping out in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the areas under the clouds. Other places, like Poplar Bluff will see highs near 40 and lots of sun. Lows tonight will be cold again. Most of the Heartland will drop back into the 20s by daybreak on Thursday. A full day of sunshine expected on Thursday with milder temperatures. Highs should top out in the 40s for most of the area. More clouds push into the Heartland on Friday, but temperatures should still remain seasonable even under the clouds. Most of the weekend looks nice and mild too. Many of us will see highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look mild and mainly calm.