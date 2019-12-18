Archery tournament raises money for Bailey Holt Memorial Scholarship Fund

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An archery tournament will raise money for the Bailey Holt Memorial Scholarship Fund at Murray State University.
Murray State’s School of Nursing and Health Professions is partnering with the Murray and Marshall County High School Archery Teams for the benefit on Saturday, December 21. It starts at 8 a.m. in the Marshall County High School gymnasium.
The scholarship benefits Marshall County students who are interested in studying nursing at the University.
According to Murray State, so far, more than 400 archers and 20 teams have signed up to compete.
Bailey Holt was one of two Marshall County High School students who lost their lives in a shooting in January 2018. She wanted to become an obstetrical nurse.
