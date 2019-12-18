No damage found, after fire department respond to Rust and Martin building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews responded to a call about smoke at the Rust and Martin building in downtown Cape Girardeau, an official with the fire department says there was no damage to the building.
Firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire department responded a call about smoke, on the second and third floors, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Captain Andrew Juden with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said a handful of fire trucks responded to the call, and the building was evacuated.
Crews discovered a haze coming from a malfunction in the HVAC system.
Captain Juden said fire crews used thermal imaging cameras to confirm there were no hot spots inside the building. Crews also checked for levels of carbon monoxide, and used a ladder to inspect the roof, and the attic space, but did not find any damage.
Captain Juden said fire crews were on scene for about an hour and the owners of the building planned to continue their regular schedules.
