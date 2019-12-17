Water supply to be shut-off in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. for tower repairs

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The water supply to customers in East Cape Giradeau, Illinois will be shut-off on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.
This affects all McClure East Cape Water District customers.
Water will be restored by mid-afternoon.
The water will be shut-off to allow crews to make repairs inside a water tower.
According to Village Trustee and water board member Jason Tubbs, there is a problem with the main pipe within the tower.
An issue with the tower was brought to light approximately a month ago.
The parts to fix the damage to the pipe were ordered after the problem was discovered.
Currently, Tubbs said there are no concerns or risks with the water supply and there is no need for customers to conserve water.
The tower will be drained ahead of the repairs.
Once the tower is refilled, a boil water order will be issued.
