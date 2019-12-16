4 vehicles involved in crash in White Co., Ill.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on IL Route 1 and White County Road 875N on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Officials said it happened around 5:33 p.m.
A black Kia Soul, driven by 34-year-old Theresa Back of Eldarado, Ill., was headed north on the road.
Back crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a white dodge van driven by 48-year-old Rachelle Hubele of Carmi, Ill.
Back’s vehicle became disabled in the road and Hubele’s vehicle went off to the east side of the roadway.
Hubele’s vehicle went down an embankment before the vehicle came to a rest.
Hubele had three passengers. They were 22-year-old Jacob Hubele, 21-year-old Josephine Hubele and 17-year-old Hannah Lueke all of Carmi, Ill.
Officials said 78-year-old Carolyn Price of Norris City, Ill. was driving south in a red Lexus when she struck Back’s vehicle.
Price’s vehicle became disabled in the northbound lane.
A red Buick, driven by 18-year-old Kaliegh Phillips of Grayville, Ill, was also headed south.
Phillips also hit Back’s vehicle causing both vehicles to slide off to the west side of the road.
Minor injuries were reported. State Police said those with injuries were taken to nearby hospitals by private vehicles.
Back was issued citations for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Further charges are pending.
