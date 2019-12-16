POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at Kentucky state capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wants the state to remember and honor every prisoner of war and those missing in action.
On Dec. 15, Governor Beshear signed a proclamation, that will order the POW/MIA flag to fly everyday at the state capital.
“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for, to show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor,” Governor Beshear said.
The signed proclamation will be filed with the Secretary of State.
Governor Beshear said that they’re was no protocols in place for the POW/MIA flag to be flown at the capital, this proclamation provides clear direction for the flag.
