Poplar Bluff Police capture armed, dangerous man

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police said they captured a wanted man just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 23.
Police said Wallace was arrested on several warrants and will be facing additional charges stemming from the pursuit, stolen vehicle and firearms that were found inside the vehicle.
A reward was being offered for Carlos James Wallace who is a suspect in a Poplar Bluff shooting.
Wallace was captured after a lengthy pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Carlos Wallace was wanted for questioning regarding several felony charges.
Wallace was also wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Wallace is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he should not be approached.
