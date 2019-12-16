National Chocolate Covered Anything Day is sweet

(KFVS) - Chocolate, the sweet treat that is on almost everyone’s favorite foods list, is celebrated on Dec. 16.
On National Chocolate Covered Anything Day you are encouraged to celebrate with chocolate drizzle.
Can’t decide which food to dunk into chocolaty goodness? Here are some ideas:
- Bananas and peanut butter
- Cookies
- Potato chips
- Orange wedges
- Ritz crackers
- Biscotti
- Peanut brittle
- Marshmallows
- Fudge
- Shortbread
- Ice cream
