Man arrested for shooting woman in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on the 5700 block of Richview Rd. on Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, in reference to a woman being shot.
Family members transported the woman to a Mt. Vernon hospital. The victim was then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of her injuries.
An Illinois State Police crime scene technician was called to the scene to collect evidence.
During the investigation, 45-year-old Steven Wilson, of Woodlawn, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless conduct.
Wilson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, awaiting bond.
Mt. Vernon Police and Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation.
