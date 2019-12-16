Man arrested after traffic stop for stealing a candy bar

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 15 for swiping a candy bar from a store.
According to Mayfield Police, Michael Winn, 49, entered Pocket’s and left with a candy bar without paying for it, after he was told to leave the store.
A short time later, an officer spotted Winn driving on Broadway and stopped his vehicle.
Police said evidence of the stolen item was found inside Winn’s vehicle.
Winn was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail on a burglary third degree charge.
