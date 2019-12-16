ISP squad car hit while helping driver

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car has been hit in 2019. This makes the 27th trooper hit on the job.
It happened Sunday night, Dec. 15.
According to ISP, the trooper had stopped, with the emergency lights activated, to help a driver that had slid off of a snow covered road.
The trooper was not hurt.
The location and the details of the crash have not been released.
So far in 2019, at least two ISP troopers have been hit and killed while on the job.
ISP is urging drivers to slow down and to move over for stationary emergency vehicles. It is also law, known as Scott’s law.
In July, Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of legislation to strengthen Scott’s Law and to create a ‘move-over’ task force.
The new laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
