Home evacuated during early morning fire in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were called to a house fire around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
According to Fire Chief Travis Hollis, the fire at the 900 block of S. Ellis was reported to be on a mattress.
Flames were showing when crews arrived.
Holllis said there were people inside the home when the fire started. They all got out safely.
No injuries have been reported.
It is not clear what caused the fire at this time.
Hollis said most of the damage is contained to one room.
