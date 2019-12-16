First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect

(KFVS) - Lisa Michaels says a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight.
We’ll have a chilly start the further north you are in the Heartland with temps ranging from the 20s to 30s.
Cloudy skies, fog and misty conditions will be the trend to start off the day.
There may be slick spots on roads in our furthest northern counties in southern Illinois (near Mt. Vernon) and southeast Missouri (near Farmington).
Today, precipitation chances will increase during the mid-morning hours. Northern counties may see freezing rain mixed with snow, central counties can see freezing rain/rain, and southern counties will see rain/storms.
With temps warming through the day, we should mainly see rain, except our furthest northern areas can see freezing rain mixed in.
Minor snow and ice accumulations for our furthest northern counties can be expected.
Cold air sets back in tonight allowing light snow to fall across the Heartland.
Accumulations and impacts shouldn’t be big. There could be slick spots on roads early Tuesday morning as subfreezing air returns.
