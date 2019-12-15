Woman arrested for warrant, after being spotted in car

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy from the McCracken County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman, who had an active warrant, after spotting her in the back seat of a passing car.
On Dec. 15 at around 3:10 p.m. the deputy saw a tan car driving on Hovekamp Rd. The deputy recognized the back seat passenger as Reanna Nicole Young, 18, of Paducah, and knew Young had an active warrant for her arrest.
After the deputy stopped the car, Young was arrested for the warrant. When deputies searched her, they found a small bag of Methamphetamine, a syringe, and a digital scale.
Young was taken to the McCracken County Jail where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and the warrant for theft by deception, including cold checks of $10,000 or more.
