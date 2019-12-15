Sunday Evening Outlook

On Monday colder air aloft begins to work back in from the northwest…so we could see another changeover to sleet and snow across parts of SE MO and S IL. Again some icy travel is likely north and west…as the high Monday in Farmington will be only around 32°. Meanwhile our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn will see heavier rains and possibly thunderstorms….although the SPC outlook for severe is a bit to the south of our region for Monday. By Monday evening falling temps will mean a good chance of snow showers or patchy light snow sweeping through the region….exiting around midnight or so. Tuesday morning should be cold, dry and breezy. The remainder of next week is looking mainly dry and cool….and next weekend is currently looking dry and relatively mild.