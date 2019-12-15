Sunday Evening Outlook

Our winter storm is set to continue overnight and even into Monday and Monday night, although most of the serious ‘winter’ part of this storm has, as expected, been just to our north. Some snow did fall in northern counties of SE MO and S IL during the afternoon….but precip overnight is likely to be either rain or freezing rain as temps aloft are warming. Some slick travel is likely from around Farmington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon as surface air temps may stay just below freezing for much of the night. Most of the region, however, will have just rainfall. Lows tonight will range from about 27° at Farmington to 35 in Kennett and Union City.
On Monday colder air aloft begins to work back in from the northwest…so we could see another changeover to sleet and snow across parts of SE MO and S IL. Again some icy travel is likely north and west…as the high Monday in Farmington will be only around 32°. Meanwhile our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn will see heavier rains and possibly thunderstorms….although the SPC outlook for severe is a bit to the south of our region for Monday. By Monday evening falling temps will mean a good chance of snow showers or patchy light snow sweeping through the region….exiting around midnight or so. Tuesday morning should be cold, dry and breezy. The remainder of next week is looking mainly dry and cool….and next weekend is currently looking dry and relatively mild.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.