Organization gives away food and toys to 400 families

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Victory Dream Center hosted its annual “Spirit or Love/Operation 400 food and gift drive” by helping 400 local families in need. The drive was held on Dec. 15 where over 40,000 pounds of food and over 1,000 toys were given away.
During the event, each family was given a food box, and was able to pick out toys for their children ages 0-16.
The organization said the need in southern Illinois is greater than ever, they cited a study by Feeding America that found Jackson County has the second highest percentage of food insecurity in the state of Illinois.
The 400 families that received the food and toys were given vouchers by the Victory Dream Center in the weeks before the event.
The Dream Center is located at 607 E. College St. in Carbondale.
