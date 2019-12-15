Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored with 2:26 left in the third period as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Tyler Bozak added two goals for St. Louis, which scored four times in the final period. Brandon Saad scored twice for Chicago, which has lost four in a row.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and second-ranked Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City 98-57 on Saturday night in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center. Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday. Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Roos.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — J’ Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and No. 12 Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis 67-61 in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena. The teams struggled to generate offense early, but the Tigers used physical defense, feeding into transition buckets to create separation in the second half.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson had a season-high 20 points as the 14th-ranked Dayton Flyers overcame a ragged start and beat Drake 78-47. Dayton took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years. The Flyers struggled to make shots early but pulled away with a 16-4 run that closed the half. Dayton is 8-1, while Drake fell to 8-3. The Bulldogs have lost both of their true road games, both in Ohio. They fell at Cincinnati earlier this season.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10. Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma. A late three-point basket by Tyson Etienne gave the Shockers the lead, 67-66, and the Shockers were able to hold on, limiting the Sooners to 37.3% shooting from the field.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis added a career-high 25 points to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90. Indiana won its first Big Ten game of the season and its second straight overall. Dachon Burke Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Haanif Cheatham finished with 21 to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and had their longest winning streak in the series snapped at three.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays. Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jordan Jackson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (4-6).