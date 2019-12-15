First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A major winter storm will be tracking from eastern KS into central MO and on northeast into Indiana today and tonight. Heavy snow and ice is likely along the I-70 corridor from MO into IL and IN….but a bit of snow and ice will brush northern counties of the Heartland as well, although accumulations should be much less as temps will end up a few degrees above freezing. The greatest impacts in our region are likely to be from around Farmington to St. Gen to Mt. Vernon and I-64 where an inch or two of snow and ice are possible if not likely. Farther south, precip will be tend to be mainly rain although some snow and especially ice is likely at times….until you get into far SE MO, KY and TN where no ice or snow will fall.
The scenario remains that rain and snow develop from west to east mainly afternoon noon…and then as temps aloft warm we transition gradually from snow in northern counties to mainly sleet and freezing rain this evening and overnight. Most of the Heartland should remain above freezing overnight and into early Monday, with the exception of far northern counties where it will likely hover just below. On Monday temps aloft will tend to cool again, so we could go back to a winter mix in our northern counties before precip ends Monday night. Again it needs to be stressed that although there could be some small accumulations of ice and snow and some travel impacts in our northwestern most counties, conditions will be much worse to our north closer to I-70 and travel may become impossible at times due to heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
