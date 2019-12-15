First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A major winter storm will be tracking from eastern KS into central MO and on northeast into Indiana today and tonight. Heavy snow and ice is likely along the I-70 corridor from MO into IL and IN….but a bit of snow and ice will brush northern counties of the Heartland as well, although accumulations should be much less as temps will end up a few degrees above freezing. The greatest impacts in our region are likely to be from around Farmington to St. Gen to Mt. Vernon and I-64 where an inch or two of snow and ice are possible if not likely. Farther south, precip will be tend to be mainly rain although some snow and especially ice is likely at times….until you get into far SE MO, KY and TN where no ice or snow will fall.