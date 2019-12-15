First Alert: Ice to the north, thunderstorms to the south.

(KFVS) - Cold rain is expected to continue with the question being will any snow, sleet or freezing rain be mixing in?
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said for tonight, rain will mix with some snow, sleet and freezing rain in our northwest counties, where icy road conditions are likely.
Lows tonight 27 in Farmington, to 30 in Mt. Vernon, and 35 in Kennett and Union City.
Monday is expected to be cloudy and cold. Rain and thunderstorms are likely southeast, with heavy rain possible. Rain mixed with ice and snow developing again northwest.
Highs for Monday 32 in Farmington and 43 in Union City.
Monday night: rain and snow showers expected to slowly end, with some minor accumulations of snow and ice. These conditions could create some slick travel for the Monday evening commute in parts of both Missouri and Illinois. Lows ranging from 22 to 28.
