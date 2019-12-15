One charged in death investigation in Ellsinore

ELLSINORE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ellsinore Police Department is now investigating a death.
On Dec. 10 around 7:30 p.m. authorities were called to a home on Route 2 in Ellsinore. There authorities found Kathryn Hall, 58, had been assaulted and had serious physical injuries. Hall was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died.
During the investigation the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakota Taylor, 27. He has been charged with 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. More charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call either the Ellsinore Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Office or Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.