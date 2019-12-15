Counseling center awarded grant for new vehicles

VIEANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Family Counseling Center Inc. has been awarded a grant, from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The funds will be used for new vehicles that will help serve over 2200 clients that the agency sees each year.
The IDOT grant will cover the cost of four new vehicles; a 5-passenger minivan, a 12-passenger bus, and two 14-passenger buses.
CEO Sherrie L. Crabb is thankful of IDOT for awarding the grant. She credits the hard work of Chief Strategy Officer Kerie Moore for making this possible.
“Kerie put a lot of time into gathering the data for this grant and putting everything together. One of the toughest things about grant writing is there can be such a delay between the application and seeing the results of your efforts. In this case, we applied in May of 2018, and here we are at the end of 2019 learning that we are going to receive funds for new vehicles. Kerie’s hard work has certainly paid off," said CEO Sherrie Crabb.
The grant money has freed up some funds that had been budgeted for vehicle loans. The Family Counseling Centers Inc.'s Board of Directors decided to use the money to brighten the holiday season for their staff.
“Our Board decided to use the money saved to give bonuses to all of our employees. This is a perfect example of the impact of human services beyond what people typically think about. We’re not only serving clients directly; we’re bringing grant money into the communities we serve. Thanks to the generosity of our Board, there are also extra dollars going into the pockets of our employees that will be spent at our local shops and restaurants. The work we do benefits entire communities in addition to the individuals we serve," said Crabb.
The total estimated cost of the new vehicles is over $227,000.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.