Ameren Illinois wants you to stay safe this winter

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois wants to remind residents, that it is important that you are prepared before a winter storm hits. The power company says you should have an emergency kit stocked with essential items and supplies.
The following items should be placed in your kits.
- Water bottles
- Non-perishable food items
- First-aid kit Medicines
- Sleeping bag/blanket
- Flashlights/lanterns
- Cash (small bills and change)
- Batteries Battery-powered radio
- Battery-powered alarm clock
- Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage
- List of emergency contacts
- Copies of essential documents
Besides keeping your kit organized, they should be checked every six months. Ameren Illinois suggest a good habit is to restock and refresh the contents, when adjusting your clocks during Daylight Savings. Also everyone in your household should know where your kit is stored and have easy access to it.
Ameren Illinois also suggest these home preparedness tips.
- Fill the gas tank in your vehicle
- Prepare your home generator by filling it with gas and purchasing additional gas
- Charging your cellphone and other important electronic devices
- Turn down the temperature on your refrigerator to keep it as cool as possible
- Ensure the refrigerator and freezer are closed, as frozen food can keep up to 48 hours
- Turn off or unplug sensitive electronic devices, or make sure they are protected by a surge protector
