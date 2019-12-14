Saturday Evening Outllook

Tonight will stay dry and cold, with colder air dipping in from the north. Lows tonight will range from the low 20s north to the upper 20s south. This wide range in temperatures will play into precip type on Sunday afternoon, as the first part of our system moves in from the west. Northwest counties e.g. from near Ellington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon will likely have some snow and sleet mixing in with rainfall. Slick travel may result especially by sunset. Temps aloft will actually warm Sunday night changing most precip to rain and freezing rain…..and then late Monday cold air aloft arrives and the process will reverse with a switch back to ice and snow in northern counties. Meanwhile….periods of heavy showers and even thunderstorms will soak southern counties, especially from the Bootheel into TN and KY. Dryer and colder air will blow in late Monday night…and the beginning of next week will be chilly but dry.