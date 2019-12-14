Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BAR SHOOTING-SECURITY GUARD CHARGED
Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A security guard who claimed he was defending himself when he fatally shot a man outside a Kansas City bar has been convicted of second-degree murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jones was convicted Thursday in the June 2018 shooting at the Yum Yum Bar & Grill. Prosecutors say Jones and another security guard, 24-year-old Markell Pinkins, shot 45-year-old Kevin Thomas, who was sitting in a car across the street from the bar. Court records say the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to get out of the car and shot at him when he moved the car “not even a foot.” Pinkins case is pending.
AP-MO-INTERSTATE SHOOTING
1 person dead after gun battle on St. Louis-area interstate
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead after what police describe as a rolling gun battle on a busy St. Louis-area interstate highway. The victim's name was not immediately released after the shooting that happened Friday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police say the man's car was struck by sat least 10 rounds fired from two different weapons. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer. Police aren't yet sure what led to the shooting. The shooting closed a portion of I-270 for more than three hours, backing up traffic for miles.
ROMANCE FRAUD SCHEME
Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.
AP-US-COLLEGE-OFFICIAL-THEFT
College official gets 6 years for stealing $7.5 million
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis Community College employee has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for stealing more than $7.5 million from a program designed to provide job training. The sentence for 57-year-old Donald L. Robison of Ballwin, Missouri, was announced Friday. He pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in August. In addition to the prison sentence, Robison was fined $125,000. The government recovered the stolen money plus more than $3 million in profits earned by Robison.
BODY IN FREEZER-JOPLIN
Judge rejects dismissal motion for wife with body in freezer
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 67-year-old woman who is accused of leaving her husband's body in a freezer for nearly a year lost a motion to have the charge against her dismissed. Barbara Watters, of Joplin, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Her husband's body was found in a freezer inside their home in early November. Police believe he died in December 2018. On Friday, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge. Watters' attorney argued this week that she didn't violate the law because she didn't abandon the corpse. But prosecutors argued Watters violated state law by failing to report his death.
SEX OFFENDER EXPERT-SODOMY CHARGES
Missouri sex offender expert charged with abusing 2 boys
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri forensic psychologist who has worked with national groups on management of sex offenders is facing sexual abuse charges involving two boys. Fifty-year-old Kurt Bumby, of Columbia, was charged Thursday in Boone County with two counts of statutory sodomy. He also was charged in November in St. Louis County with two counts of sodomy. Prosecutors allege the cases involve two different boys, with the St. Louis case allegedly occurring between 1988 and 1984, and the Boone County case between 2008 and 2015. Bumby's attorney said Friday the accusations would be addressed in the appropriate venue.
BC-MO-LOTTERY WINNER
St. Louis-area man wins $1 million in Lottery game
IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is a $1 million winner in a Missouri Lottery scratch-off game. The Lottery said Friday that James Dane of Imperial won the prize on Dec. 4 while playing the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. He purchased the winning ticket at a Mobile On the Run station in Arnold.
PASSING AROUND GUNS-DEADLY SHOOTING
Man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death of cousin
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been convicted of killing his cousin in an accidental shooting while passing around guns and drinking alcohol. Martin David Ruiz Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11 for involuntary manslaughter in the June 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Martinez. The Wichita Eagle reports that he entered a guilty plea in the case Monday. Witnesses told police that Ruiz pulled a handgun out of a bag of guns before giving it to Martinez. The witnesses said Ruiz then grabbed a second weapon and removed the magazine. But the gun went off when Ruiz pulled back the slide.