Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran says he hasn't decided how he would vote on removing President Donald Trump from office if the House impeaches Trump as expected. But he also issued a statement Friday declaring that he does not support the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee. Moran was asked while attending an event in Topeka whether he had decided how he would vote on removing Trump from office. He said “No." He later repeated that he hasn't decided. But in his statement, Moran said called the House's impeachment hearings “purely partisan,” and said the process has been flawed.