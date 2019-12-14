Heartland sheriff’s office wants you to stay safe this holiday season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will take part in the 2019 holiday season’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign.
The sheriff’s office said it will participate in the national enforcement campaign, to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers, from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.
“While parties are an enjoyable part of the holiday season, we urge our community members to keep the merriment off the road. If your celebration will involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up – it’s the best defense against an impaired driver,” said Sgt. Ronald Stanton.
In December of last year, 839 people died in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration. 285 of those deaths happened during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday’s.
The sheriff’s office wants you to keep these tips in mind when enjoying a safe holiday season.
- Before you head to the party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call 911 or your local law enforcement.
- Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help them get home safely.
- Always buckle up!
