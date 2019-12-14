Community adopts every single child on Angel Tree

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Angel Tree program hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Osceola was highlighted Tuesday by Region 8 News.
Thanks to Tuesday’s coverage, the 160 angels on the tree, dropped to zero, as people helped with the project.
The Junior Auxiliary of Osceola is hosting the Angel Tree project to help children in the area who will have a small Christmas or no Christmas at all.
Nearly 160 paper angels were returned back to the organization without gifts or donations Tuesday. Officials then turned to the community for help, as the few received gifts will be handed out at a Pancakes with Santa event soon.
Region 8 News learned that just in time for the deadline on Thursday, First Commercial Bank in Osceola took all of the remaining angels.
Children ages 0-18 are asking for things such as a ball, doll, or a pair of shoes.
Tabitha Lambert, the non-profit’s Vice President, said many of the kids know about the project and look forward to getting something.
“If we don’t have any for them, it would be not only heartbreaking for them but heartbreaking for us too," Lambert said.
"We each have a love for our community, want to serve our community, and be able to help. [And] us not being able to do that, it hurts.”
If you are interested in donating, message the Junior Auxiliary of Osceola on their Facebook page for a child’s angel tree assignment, or you can PayPal monetary donations to jaofosceola@gmail.com.
