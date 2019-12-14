Calloway man struck and killed by car

CALLOWAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Dec. 11, 2019 around 5:18 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received report of man hit by a car on Locust Grove Road.
The pedestrian, 48 year old Christopher Gallimore of Calloway County, was walking Westbound on Locust Grove Rd. when he was hit by a car operated by 69 year old Sharon Pierceall of Calloway County.
Gallimore was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
